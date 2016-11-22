Public Council of Almaty city may be enlarged

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participants of the 10th Civil Forum of Almaty city noted the necessity to enlarge the Public Council of the city at the session on November 22, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The role of the public councils is mentioned in the 99th step of the National Plan "100 specific steps".



"As you know this year we formed the Public Council consisting of 37 people who represent the civil sector. Colleagues from other regions often ask members of the Almaty Public Council to share their experience. Today we are raising the question of enlarging the council as 37 members are not enough for such big city as Almaty," noted head of the Inner Policy Department of Almaty city Nurlan Sydykov in his speech.



"We divided members of the Public Council into six commissions. The key goals were achieved as we now know all the problems. We worked tirelessly to raise public awareness on the land moratorium issues, but there are still many problems directly associated with the city. For instance, the issues of apartments' owners cooperative, terrorism, etc. We are convinced it is high time to enlarge the council," Chairman of the Public Council of Almaty city Rakhman Alshanov said.



The Public Council of Almaty city consisting of 37 members was formed in March 2016.