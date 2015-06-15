Public Policy School of Nazarbayev University develops main approaches to reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Public Policy School of Nazarbayev University develops the main approaches to reforms, Executive Director of the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy Fatima Zhakypova told journalists prior to the meeting with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

"Nazarbayev University was established as a partner model of university. The best universities of the world were chosen as partners of the university, and the Public Policy School named after Lee Kuan Yew of the National University of Singapore is a strategic partner for the school of Nazarbayev University. In cooperation with the school of Singapore we prepare future specialists, and the first of them graduated today. Besides preparing specialists, we are a school that develops the main approaches to reforms. Therefore, this meeting with the Secretary of State is very important for us, because we think we have a great potential, we have professors, we cooperate with Singaporean schools and we can conduct research and give recommendations," F. Zhakypova said.

According to her, cooperation with colleagues from Singapore provides an opportunity for growth in the field of preparation of civil servants in the sphere of anti-corruption policy.