  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Public transport to be suspended in Nur-Sultan this Sunday

    15:07, 04 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Public transport service is to be suspended in Nur-Sultan city on September 6 due to disinfection measures, the administration’s website reports.

    It is said that buses will ply up until 11:00 pm this Saturday and will not run on Saturday September 6. Public transport service is to resume their operation on Monday.

    Notably, it is mandatory that passengers wear face masks in buses and use non-cash payment.


    Tags:
    Astana Transport Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!