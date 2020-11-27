  • kz
    Public transport to be suspended this Sunday in Nur-Sultan

    10:25, 27 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Instagram account of Nur-Sultan city’s public transporter City Transportation Systems said that public transportation is to be suspended this Sunday, November 29, in the city as part of disinfection measures, Kazinform reports.

    Such a measure is a result of the decision of the chief medical officer of the city. Public transport services will be resumed on Monday, November 30, to run from 06:00am to 11:00pm on weekdays and Sundays.


    Tags:
    Astana COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus
