Pugwash Conference likely to be held in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs Paolo Cotta-Ramusino and its Executive Director Sandra Ionno Butcher met with Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev within their visit to Kazakhstan on Monday.

During the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues, including possible holding of the jubilee meeting of Pugwash movement in Kazakhstan in the near future. According to the Pugwash movement representatives Kazakhstan is one of the most suitable venues for its jubilee meeting of scientists in 2017 since people of Kazakhstan suffered immensely from nuclear tests. The fact that Kazakhstan has become a universally recognized leader in nuclear disarmament under the guidance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev also speaks in its favor.

Speaker Tokayev welcomed the visit of the Pugwash movement leadership to Astana stressing that the organization is widely respected in Kazakhstan for its contribution to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. In his words, the world community considers President Nursultan Nazarbayev the global leader of the anti-nuclear movement and the Kazakh Government will work on the issue of holding the Pugwash Conference in Kazakhstan.

The Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs is an international organization that works towards reducing the danger of armed conflict and seeks solutions to global security threats. The organization was founded back in 1957 by Joseph Rotblat and Bertrand Russell in Pugwash, Nova Scotia, Canada, following the release of the Russell-Einstein Manifesto. It is worth mentioning that Rotblat and the Pugwash Conference won jointly the Nobel Peace Prize in 1995 for their efforts on nuclear disarmament.

