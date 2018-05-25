Putin, Abe, Macron and Lagarde to discuss economy of trust at SPIEF-2018

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM A plenary meeting with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde will be on top of the agenda of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on the second day.

"They will deliver their prepared speeches, and a discussion will follow," presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has said, TASS reports.



SPIEF-2018 runs in Russia's second largest city on May 24-26. The forum's events are held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF's presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.



"The trust among nations, among business partners, the people's trust in the state, in new technologies and in each other become factors that may help to overcome artificially created restrictions in the global economy and politics, and to give a powerful impetus to the global economic growth," the event's organizers said in a statement.