Putin among top global thinkers on Foreign Policy magazine’s list

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has been included in the list of the leading global thinkers in 2015 by a Washington-based influential Foreign Policy magazine, TASS reported.

Putin was named as a leading global thinker in the category "Decision-Makers" along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The magazine linked the choice to Russia's airstrikes in Syria against terrorists and the growing popularity of Putin. However, the magazine's title seems to be more critical rather than congratulatory: "For Playing Peacemaker By Dropping Bombs." The list includes a total of 125 people (with group nominations), with women making the majority. The Foreign Policy's global thinkers rating has been released for the seventh year in a row. US President Barack Obama was also on the list last year. Russia's military operation in Syria Russia's Aerospace Forces started delivering pinpoint strikes in Syria at facilities of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations, which are banned in Russia, on September 30, 2015, on a request from Syrian President Bashar Assad. The air group initially comprised over 50 aircraft and helicopters, including Sukhoi Su-24M, Su-25SM and state-of-the-art Su-34 aircraft. They were redeployed to the Khmeimim airbase in the province of Latakia. On October 7, four missile ships of the Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla fired 26 Kalibr cruise missiles (NATO codename Sizzler) at militants' facilities in Syria. On October 8, the Syrian army passed to a large-scale offensive. In mid-November, Russia increased the number of aircraft taking part in the operation in Syria to 69 and involved strategic bombers in strikes at militants. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, Russia's air grouping has focused on destroying terrorist-controlled oil extraction, storage, transportation and refining facilities.