Putin approves simplified procedure of issuing residence permits to refugees from Ukraine

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a law on simplified procedure of issuing residence permits to refugees from Ukraine and other countries. A relevant document was posted on Sunday on the official internet portal of legal information, TASS reports.

Under the amendments to the Russian law on the legal status of foreign citizens in Russia, foreigners having a refugee status and joining the program of voluntary resettlement to Russia and members of their families may be granted a resident permit skipping the sojourn permit stage, which allows temporary residence in Russia for a term of one year.

According to acting chief of Russia's Federal Migration Service Yekaterina Yegorova, a residence permit grants its holders the right to be allocated housing, to be registered at their domiciles and obtain mortgage loans. The residence permit will be issued for the term of the certificate of a participant in the state program, she added.

According to the Federal Migration Service, a total of 165,461 people joined the state program for resettling in Russia in 2015. By now, this figure has reached 193,000 peopl.

The law will come into force 90 days after its publication.