Putin arrives in Samarkand to pay tribute to Uzbek president
15:55, 06 September 2016
BAKU. KAZINFORM Russia's President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Samarkand to pay tribute to late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, the TASS news agency reported Sept.5, Trend reported.
Islam Karimov died Sept.2 after suffering a stroke.
The country’s first president was buried Sept.3 in his hometown Samarkand.
In accordance with Putin’s order, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev headed Russia’s official delegation in the mourning ceremonies in Uzbekistan.
Russia’s president expressed his intention to pay tribute to Islam Karimov Sept.5 in China where he was taking part in the G20 summit.