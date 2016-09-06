Putin arrives in Samarkand to pay tribute to Uzbek president

Islam Karimov died Sept.2 after suffering a stroke.

The country’s first president was buried Sept.3 in his hometown Samarkand.

In accordance with Putin’s order, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev headed Russia’s official delegation in the mourning ceremonies in Uzbekistan.

Russia’s president expressed his intention to pay tribute to Islam Karimov Sept.5 in China where he was taking part in the G20 summit.