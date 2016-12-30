Putin, Assad state importance of Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad.

The presidents spoke highly of the agreements on a ceasefire and the transition to the political process in Syria, reached with Russia and Turkey as mediators. The Syrian leader expressed readiness to observe the agreements, Kazinform refers to Kremlin.ru.

They stated their shared opinion that the launch of Astana talks on the Syrian peaceful settlement would be an important step towards a final crisis resolution.

Recall that earlier Putin and Erdoğan agreed to propose the conflicting parties of Syria to continue peaceful talks in Astana. Nazarbayev backed this idea and stated readiness to provide a platform for such talks. The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan backs international efforts on peaceful regulation of the conflict in Syria.

The government and Syrian opposition agreed on ceasefire in the territory of the country coming into effect from 00:00 December 30. Further peaceful talks on Syria with the participation of Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held in Astana.