Putin awards Gorky Russian Drama Theater in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin has awarded the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater for its contribution to popularization of Russian culture, Kazinform reports.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce that the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater was awarded "For its contribution to preservation and popularization of the Russian culture in the Republic of Kazakhstan" by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," a source at the theater confirmed.



The award will be presented to the theater later today.



One of the oldest in Kazakhstan, the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater in Astana was established in late 19th century.