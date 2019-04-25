  • kz
    Putin calls for resumption of six-party talks during summit with Kim Jong-un

    18:16, 25 April 2019
    VLADIVOSTOK. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin called Thursday for the resumption of long-stalled six-way talks on North Korea's denuclearization, stressing the need for a multilateral security cooperation mechanism to support Pyongyang, Yonhap reports.

    He made the remarks after his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.

    "If South Korea and the U.S. can offer sufficient measures for (North Korea's security) guarantee, the six-party talks may not be operated. But the guarantee mechanism from the South and the U.S. does not seem to be sufficient," he said.

    "I think there needs to be a multilateral security regime for the North," he said.

    He was referring to the long-stalled dialogue apparatus involving the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Russia and Japan. The talks have not been held since late 2008.

