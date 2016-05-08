Putin congratulates Nazarbayev on 71th anniversary of Great Victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vladimir Putin has congratulated the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and peopleы of Georgia and Ukraine on the 71th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Russian President.

In his letters of congratulation, the Russian Leader emphasized that the Victory Day is a sacred holiday, which will forever remain a symbol of heroism and unification of the nations, who defended their Motherland and saved the world from the fascism.

Vladimir Putin specifically noted that revision of general history is inadmissible. "Our common duty is to carefully cherish the memory of those killed in the Great Patriotic War and take care of the veterans," the letter reads.

The Head of the Russian Federation expressed confidence that the ties of friendship and fraternity tested in a joint struggle will serve for consistent strengthening of interstate relations and promote development of integration processes in the Eurasian space.

Vladimir Putin extended his sincere gratitude to all veterans of the war and homefront workers and wished them strong health and long life.