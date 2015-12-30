Putin congratulates Nazarbayev on New Year holiday

MOSCOW - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on New Year holiday.

In his congratulatory message Vladimir Putin pointed out that in recent years the parties have managed to do a lot to strengthen the Russian-Kazakhstani alliance and good neighborliness. The Head of the Russian Federation also expressed confidence that in the coming year the states will increase effective cooperation in all areas for the benefit of the brotherly peoples of the two countries, Kazinform has learnt