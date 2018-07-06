Putin congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, Astana 20th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Vladimir Putin wholeheartedly congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and the 20th anniversary of Astana.



The Russian President wished the Kazakh leader good health, wellbeing and success.



The heads of state also discussed the schedule of the upcoming meetings.