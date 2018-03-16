Putin decreed holding SCO Summit in Chelyabinsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on conduction of the regular SCO Summit in Chelyabinsk, Kazinform cites TASS.

"I have just signed the decree," the Russian President told the participants of the forum "Russia - the Country of Opportunities".

In the beginning of March at media forum of All-Russian People's Front, the Russian leader mentioned Chelyabinsk as a potential venue in Russia for the SCO Summit.

The Russian President assured that the city will be ready to host the Summit. "Sufficient space in hotels, airport and other infrastructure - I think we will do it - I will tell to do so. We can provide Chelyabinsk with a part of resources of Russian city development projects, so that we could also prepare and hold the SCO Summit," the Russian President said.

According to President Putin, the work is ongoing in this direction, and there will be made the right decision. Answering the question of participants of the forum 'when the final decision be made', he replied 'soon'.

Vladimir Putin noted that cities of Russia compete among each other for hosting such events, because 'everybody remembers the positive effect which Vladivostok had after the APEC summit and how Sochi transformed after the Olympic Games'.

This year the meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of State will take place in June in the People's Republic of China. In the upcoming period chairmanship is passed on to China.