Putin, Erdogan had phone talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayip Erdogan have had a telephone call today. The two presidents discussed implementation of the results of the Syria settlement meeting held in Astana and confirmed their readiness to assist in the progress of the Astana and Geneva processes, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.

During the conversation Putin and Erdogan also talked about the relevant issues of development of Russian-Turkish interaction in the trade and economic spheres, as well as the interaction in light of the top level meeting of the Council of Cooperation scheduled in March in Russia.