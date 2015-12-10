Putin invites British experts to take part in deciphering data from Su-24 flight recorders

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister David Cameron have agreed in their telephone conversation that both countries have "similar approaches toward the threat coming from ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - former name of Islamic State terrorist organization) and other terrorist groups operating in the region (Middle East)," the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

The conversation was held on the initiative of the British side. "The leaders exchanged opinions on relevant issues of ensuring security in the Middle East, first of all in the context of efforts on settling the situation in Syria. It was noted that Russia and UK have similar approaches toward the threat coming from ISIL and other terrorist groups operating in the region. In this context, issues of establishing bilateral cooperation between different state structures should be discussed," the press service said. Cameron conveyed his condolences over the downing of the Russian Su-24 jet. The Russian president invited British specialists to take part in deciphering data from flight recorders recovered from the downed jet. On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu brought the black box from the Su-24 jet downed by Turkey over Syria on November 24 to Putin. The Russian president ordered Shoigu to open the black box only in the presence of international experts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier today that the Defense Ministry will determine which international experts will be invited to deciphering flight recorders. Source: TASS