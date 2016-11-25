ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin may visit EXPO-2017, Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told "Izvestiya".

Kazakhstan has sent invitation to 139 countries, and 106 of them have already confirmed their participation at different level.

According to Dmitry Peskov it is possible that Vladimir Putin will visit EXPO-2017 in Astana.

As informed by Director of the Public Relations Department of the organizing company Sergey Kuyanov, EXPO program also foresees "the national days" of the participating countries as part of the event.

"The format of the events envisages participation of the heads of states and governments and other top officials. 73 countries have already appointed their national days. Also a SCO summit will take place on June 9-10", Sergey Kuyanov informed.

EXPO-2017 is one of the major national projects of Kazakhstan which will bring about 5 million visitors.

The topic of EXPO will be effective energy consumption and the participating countries will present their vision of the subject. The participants are to gather and present the best developments in the sphere of "green energy".

About 85% of the participants are Kazakhstan citizens, 15% - foreigners. The biggest part of guests will arrive from CIS and China. Also a lot of tourists are expected from Turkey, EU and USA.

Four years ago it became known that Astana would be the accepting city for this large-scale action. On November 22, 2012 during the 152nd General Assembly of the International bureau of exhibitions the representatives of 161 countries voted for Kazakhstan as the venue of the EXPO-2017 by secret ballot. The application of Astana was supported by 103 countries.

The main goal of the EXPO is to demonstrate the newest scientific and technical, and also cultural achievements of member countries.