Putin met with heads of state invited to BRICS summit in Ufa (PHOTO)

UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin met with all heads of state invited to the BRICS summit in Ufa.

Today, Putin and heads of state invited to the BRICS summit held a meeting in a narrow and enlarged formats and discussed relevant international issues including the situations in Ukraine and Greece and fighting against the terrorist organization Islamic State. Besides, the agenda includes the issues of joint financing of investment projects, expansion of trade and economic relations, recovery of international economic situation.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the BRICS summit as an invitee. Tomorrow, he takes part in the SCO summit.