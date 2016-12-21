Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of French Center for Political and International Relations (CFPA) Fabien Bossar said Tuesday that he had officially nominated Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Nobel Peace Prize, Sputniknews.com wrote. Bossar said that Putin was the only person who is fighting against terrorism for real and, thus, deserving the prize.

"As the CFPA head, I officially proposed the candidacy by sending a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee saying that, in my opinion, President Vladimir Putin could get the Nobel Peace Prize as a reward for his peacemaking efforts," Bossar told RIA Novosti. © REUTERS/ TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/POOL Putin and Abe Signing Peace Treaty 'Will Be Worthy of Nobel Prize' The political scientist expressed hope that his counterparts would support this nomination. Bossar also noted that US President Barack Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize while the US troops were still in Iraq. According to Bossar, airstrikes on the militant positions in Syria, thus, should not prevent awarding the prize to Putin, who is promoting various peace initiatives. The Nobel Peace Prizes was first awarded in 1901. In 2016, the prize was awarded to President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos for putting an end to a 50-year-long civil war in his country.