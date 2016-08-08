Putin notes progress in Russia-Iran relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Baku with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani noted the progress in the Russia-Iran relations, RIA Novosti reported Aug. 8.

Putin also recalled the warm reception organized for him during his visit to Tehran.

"We have done a lot in the development of our bilateral relations, our friendship relations are strengthening, they are of multifaceted nature," Putin said. "This also applies both to economic relations and political contacts in all directions, and also to the humanitarian sphere."

"We must be grateful to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev that he organized this meeting, which gives us the opportunity to talk in a trilateral format about the situation in the region," the Russian president said.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az