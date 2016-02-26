Putin: Over 400 foreign intelligence services career employees exposed in Russia in 2015

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday more than 400 career staff employees of foreign intelligence services were exposed in Russia in 2015.

"Foreign intelligence services are expanding their activities in Russia and the last year's results convincingly proved our conclusions," Putin said at a board meeting of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). "Over this period [the year 2015], more than 400 career staff employees and agents of foreign intelligence services were exposed. Twenty-three of them were brought to criminal liability."

"Counter-intelligence agencies have special tasks," Putin said. "It is necessary to reliably block access to information about classified activities and employees of power authorities, military facilities, defense-related and energy-sector facilities, Russia's leading research centers, to block access to confidential information via communications channels."

Source: TASS