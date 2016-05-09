Putin presented newspapers about Kazakh people’s feat in WWII to Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin handed in some old newspapers narrating about heroic deeds of the Kazakh people during the World War II to Kazakhstan Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Yesterday I was pleased to extend some old newspapers of that period to President of Kazakhstan. The articles in the newspaper tell about the feat of the Kazakh nation in the World War II. Let us welcome our guest. Thank you for being today here with us,” said Vladimir Putin at a special Victory Day reception in Moscow.

V.Putin reminded that the whole multi-ethnic nation of the Soviet Union joined the battle against the enemy in 1941.