Putin ratified Agrt with Kazakhstan on Balkhash radar station

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has ratified the Agreement with Kazakhstan on the terms of transfer and order of further exploitation of Balkhash radar station in Russia's missile attack prevention system, Ria Novosti says.

he text of the federal law has been posted on the official portal of legal information. Balkhash radar station (or Sary Shagan radar node or Balkhash-9) is a part of the Russian early-warning system (EWS) located in Karaganda region. It was established to maintain continuous space reconnaissance in the zone of its action, automatic detection and tracking of ballistic missiles and space objects.