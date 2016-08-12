Putin sacks Kremlin chief of staff Sergey Ivanov

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sacked Kremlin chief of staff Sergey Ivanov and appointed him special presidential envoy for environmental activity, ecology and transport, the Kremlin press service said on Friday, TASS reports.

Sergey Ivanov is appointed special presidential envoy for environmental activity, ecology, transport. Ivanov had led the presidential administration since December 2011.

The president has appointed Anton Vaino new presidential chief of staff. Vaino previously held the post of deputy chief of staff.

