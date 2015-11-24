Putin signs decree lifting barriers to enriched uranium imports from Iran

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree harmonizing the restrictions imposed earlier on cooperation between Russia and Iran with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Tehran's nuclear program. The text of the document has been posted on the official web portal of legal information.

This document effectively cancels all previous restrictions imposed on cooperation with Iran in nuclear energy and gives a go-ahead to the development of cooperation with Iran in the nuclear field, in particular, in the area of enriched uranium imports from Iran, including equipment supplies. The document notes that the bans and restrictions against Iran imposed earlier do not apply to the supplies, sale or transfer of materials, equipment, goods and technologies, providing technical and financial assistance, brokerage or other services, professional training and investment activities. The bans are cancelled, if such cooperation is related to the exports of enriched uranium from Iran, whose stockpile exceeds 300 kilograms, in return for transferring natural uranium to Iran and the modernization of the Arak reactor. It is noted that these regulations have been valid since July 2015. The decree emphasizes that these activities may be carried out only if they conform to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program. On July 14, Iran and the P5+1 group of world powers agreed the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program. It provides guarantees of an exclusively peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program, since Iran pledges to have no more than 300 kilograms of 3,67% enriched uranium at its disposal. Tehran must abandon the production of highly enriched uranium and weapons-grade plutonium necessary for making nuclear weapons. The Fordow enrichment plant should be converted into a research center. Besides, the nuclear complex in Arak should be used exclusively for peaceful purposes. The maximum capacity of this heavy water reactor may reach 20 megawatts, and the parameters of its reconfiguration should be defined by an international consortium. All spent nuclear fuel must be taken out of Iran during the entire time of operation of the reactor. Photo: © EPA/HAMID FORUTAN Source: TASS