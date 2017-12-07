Putin states Russia will not boycott PyeongChang Winter Games

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday that Russia would not boycott South Korea's PyeongChang Winter Games after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Russia's National Olympic team from attending the games., EFE reports.

Putin stated that "Without any doubt, we will not declare any kind of blockade" and added, "We will not block our Olympians from taking part if any of them wish to take part as individuals".

Putin also said that Russia was partly to blame for its banning from the Winter Games "but described the IOC decision as a "collective punishment".