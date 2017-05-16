Putin thanked Nazarbayev for Astana process

BEIJING. KAZINFORM At a presser following the results of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the agreements reached within the framework of the Astana process on Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"As for the security zones (note - in Syria), I hope very much that this will be an effective tool, above all, for maintaining the cessation of hostilities."

He noted that it is essential now to consolidate the ceasefire, which will be the basis for the subsequent political process.

"If the situation evolves in accordance with this scenario, it will be possible to say that we are attaining the goals that have been set. "However, any effective political process, as we all understand, is out of the question without the ceasefire," he said.

"However, at the moment it is necessary, and we will be doing that at a military level, at a meeting in Istanbul or in Ankara. Russia, Iran and Turkey will discuss, naturally, while maintaining a permanent dialogue with the Syrian side, the specific boundaries of these de-escalation zones and control elements - how, where and who will control and what," added Russian president.

As it was reported, on May 14-15, 2017, Kazakh President Nazarbayev paid an official visit to China during which he took part in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

On May 3-4, 2017 in Astana, representatives of guarantor states signed a memorandum on the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria. They include Idlib province, as well as parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, parts in the north of Homs province, East Guta, and certain areas in the south of the country, namely Deraa and Kuneitra provinces.