Putin to attend Navy Day festivities in Kaliningrad exclave - Kremlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Navy Day is celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July. This year it falls on July 26.

The president, who is also the nation's commander-in-chief, arrived in the capital of Russia's exclave on the Baltic Sea on Saturday.

On Sunday, Putin is due in Baltiysk, a seaport town and a major naval base of the Baltic Fleet. He is expected to congratulate Russian seamen on their professional holiday and meet local residents.

This spring, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the nation must strengthen and optimize its military contingent in the Baltic region citing a buildup of NATO forces there. In March, the Baltic Fleet took part in snap combat readiness drills in Kaliningrad, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.