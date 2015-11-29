Putin to deliver annual Address to Federal Assembly Dec 3
23:41, 29 November 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly with his annual message on December 3. "Russia 1" TV channel will broadcast the President's address live, TASS says.
Earlier, head of the Cremlin administration Sergey Ivanov told mass media that Putin would deliver his Address in December 2015, after he personally checks and inserts all required amendments into the draft document.