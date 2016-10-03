Putin to discuss EEU with Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev in October 4 visit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan on October 4 to discuss cooperation as part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) with the Kazakh leader, the Kremlin said Monday.

"Putin and [Nursultan] Nazarbayev will hold bilateral talks to discuss topical issues of Russian-Kazakh relations and integration within the EEU and other regional organizations," the Kremlin's press service said.

The leaders are scheduled to address a Russian-Kazakh business forum in the Central Asian country's capital of Astana following their talks. The forum will focus on transport and logistics in the EEU as well as eliminating trade restrictions and promoting cooperation within tourism industry.

The forum is set to be attended by the two countries' ministers and officials. The EEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The bloc aims to facilitate a greater economic integration between its member states, including a streamlined flow of goods, services, capital and labor.



Source: Sputniknews