Putin to meet with Iran’s president - Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Tehran on November 23, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"A meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled, this will be the third meeting this year. Also, a conversation will be held with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei," Ushakov said.

"The parties will discuss all topical issues of bilateral cooperation - trade and investment cooperation, nuclear energy, oil and gas production, military and technical cooperation," the presidential aide said. According to him, considerable attention will be paid to urgent international issues: the settlement of the Syrian conflict, the implementation of the joint comprehensive action plan on the Iranian nuclear program, the fight against terrorism, in particular, confronting the Islamic State terrorist group, which is banned in Russia. Ushakov did not rule out that the Russian president could meet with Bolivian President Evo Morales, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other leaders on the sidelines of the gas summit. "There are requests about the meetings, in particular, from the Bolivian president and the Venezuelan president. We will look at the agenda of the event and will try to find time for these and, possibly, other contacts, including brief meetings on the go," the Kremlin spokesman said. The Tehran Gas Exporting Countries Forum will be held from November 21 to November 23. On November 21, a meeting of the energy ministers of the gas exporting countries is to take place. The participants of the summit are expected to discuss the prospects for the development of the global gas market and efforts to encourage gas consumption. They will also exchange views on the pressing issues relating to the development of the gas industry. Particular attention will be paid to concerted efforts to promote the interests of gas producers. Source: TASS