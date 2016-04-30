Putin to watch F1 Russia Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin will be watching the 2016 FIA F1 Russia Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday, the Kremlin press service has said.

This year Russia is holding its FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix for the first time in spring, namely on April 29-May 1, as compared with the two previous races held in autumn of 2014 and 2015 in Sochi. The event takes place at Sochi Autodrom, the best Russian racing track for international motor racing.

On 14 October 2010, Russia sealed a deal with the Formula One group of companies, including the country in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period.

