    Putintseva and Ostapenko lost at Australian Open in women&#39;s doubles

    14:13, 21 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the first round of the Australian Open in women's doubles are held in Melbourne today, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Latvian Yelena Ostapenko lost to representatives of China Yi-Fan Xu and Saisai Zheng in two sets - 4:6, 3:6.

    Only two Kazakhstani tennis players are still playing in the tournament, they are Putintseva in women's singles and Shvedova in women's doubles.

    Sport Tennis News
