  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Putintseva battles to Roland Garros 2018 third round

    09:04, 31 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №98 Yulia Putintseva battled through to the third round of the Roland Garros 2018 on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    In the second-round match Putintseva eliminated American Jennifer Brady in a straight-set win 6-4, 6-3.

    Brady hit three aces whereas the Kazakhstan fired none. Both tennis players made four double faults.

    Putintseva may repeat her 2016 success in Paris by reaching the quarterfinal of the French Open if she shuns Chinese Qiang Wang in the third round.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!