Putintseva battles to Roland Garros 2018 third round

World №98 Yulia Putintseva battled through to the third round of the Roland Garros 2018 on Wednesday

In the second-round match Putintseva eliminated American Jennifer Brady in a straight-set win 6-4, 6-3.



Brady hit three aces whereas the Kazakhstan fired none. Both tennis players made four double faults.



Putintseva may repeat her 2016 success in Paris by reaching the quarterfinal of the French Open if she shuns Chinese Qiang Wang in the third round.