Putintseva brings Kazakhstan ahead-of-time win in Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva brought one more point to Team Kazakhstan in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I tie in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №81 Putintseva routed Kwan Yau NG of Hong Kong 6-1, 6-0 earning ahead-of-time win for Dias Doskarayev's side.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Zarina Diyas put Kazakhstan ahead in the first rubber by stunning Ho Ching Wu also in straight sets.



In the final tie, Putintseva together with Diyas will take on Ling Zhang and Eudice Chong.



It bears to remind that the national teams of the People's Republic of China and India also play in the Pool A of the Asia/Oceania Zone Group I.