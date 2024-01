ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rankings of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) have been updated, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Romanian Simona Halep, Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, and Danish Caroline Wozniacki top the rankings as in the past week.

Kazakh tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas kept their spots 51st and 66th, respectively.

In doubles, Yaroslava Shvedova's position also remained the same. She is the 37th.