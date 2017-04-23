Putintseva gives Kazakhstan 1-0 lead in Fed Cup tie against Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva gave Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead in the Fed Cup World Group II playoff ties against Canada on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

World №31 Putintseva stunned Bianca Andreescu in a three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.



It should be noted that the 16-year-old Andreescu is ranked 188th by the WTA.



Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova will face 20-year-old Francoise Abanda in the second singles match of the tie.