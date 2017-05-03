  • kz
    Putintseva leaves WTA Rabat 2017

    20:47, 03 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The strongest singles tennis player of Kazakhstan has lost to American Varvara Lepchenko in a match of the second round of WTA tournament in Rabat, Kazinform reports.

    The opening set showed Putintseva's undeniable advantage - she gave no chance to her rival (6:1).

    In the second set it was Lepchenko to call the shots and her victory was absolutely logical (4:6).

    As to the third set, the American improved her success duplicating the first set score the other way round (6:1, 4:6, 1:6).  

     

    Sport Tennis Top Story
