Putintseva loses at ASB Classic 2016 in New Zealand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva was unable to reach the second round of the ASB Classic 2016 tournament in Auckland, New Zealand with the prize fund of $250,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Wild card Marina Erakovic, 27, eliminated the 20-year-old Putintseva 7-6, 7-6 in the opening round. She needed 1h 29 min to send the Kazakhstani packing taking their head-to-head rivalry to 1:2.

Erakovic is set to play against Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru in the next round.