Putintseva loses to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva (the WTA World No. 50) lost to Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (No. 43) at the tournament in Hobart, Australia, according to Sportinform.

In the first set, Tsurenko broke two serves, losing one of her own, and eventually scored 6-3. The second set was even easier for the Ukrainian athlete as she won it scoring 6-2.

It is noteworthy that Putintseva, who turned 23 the day before yesterday, won both previous meetings against her opponent.

Earlier, in the opening round of the tournament, Putintseva edged out Japanese Naomi Osaka.