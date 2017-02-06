Putintseva lost in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yuliya Putintseva lost to Kristina Mladenovic from France in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy finals, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh athlete lost to her opponent in three sets – 2:6, 7:6, 4:6.

“Kristina played incredibly, she had an ideal match. Now I am flying to Moscow, and then to Astana for the Cup of Federation. After then will be tournaments in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami. I live either in Moscow or Miami where I train. The Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan supports me. I am glad to have such a great support from them,” Putintseva said after the match.