    Putintseva reaches Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open 3rd round

    21:30, 08 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani pro tennis player Yulia Putintseva won over Czech Barbora Krejčíková 6/4, 7/5 to reach the third round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    28 seed Yulia(26yo) needed 1h 59min to eliminate Barbora Krejčíková (25yo), ranked 65th by the WTA. The Kazakhstani hit three aces, made one fault, and saved three break points. The Czech fired three aces, made one double fault, and saved one break point.

    Putintseva is to play against American Sofia Kenin in the 1/8 finals.


    Sport Tennis
