Putintseva remains highest ranked WTA player in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has retained her 64th spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan moved one spot up to №68.

Another representative of Kazakhstan in WTA top 100 Yaroslava Shvedova also rose one spot up to №82.

American Serena Williams dominates the rankings followed by German Angelique Kerber who upset Williams at the 2016 Australian Open final. Simona Halep of Romania rounds out the top 3.