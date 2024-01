ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players have slid down in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva lost 4 spots sliding down to №52. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova fell three spots down to №81.



Only one tennis player from Kazakhstan improved her standing in the rankings - Zarina Diyas moved one spot up to №107.