  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Putintseva, Shvedova retain their positions in WTA rankings

    09:43, 23 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Women's Tennis Association (WTA) published its updated rankings on Monday, Sports.kz reports.

    Romanian Simona Halep is still the first in the world, while Spanish Garbine Muguruza and Czech Karolina Pliskova occupy second and third places, respectively.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (53rd) and Yaroslava Shvedova (291st) retained their positions in the rankings. While Zarina Diyas moved three lines down and is now 66th. In the doubles, Shvedova dropped from the 28th to the 37th place.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!