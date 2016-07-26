Putintseva stands 26th in updated WTA ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WTA updated the ranking of the champions' race for the final tournament in Singapore, Sports.kz informs.

Serena Williams from the U.S. tos the rating and German Angelique Kerber stands the second.



Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza moved up and is among top-three players of the ranking having left Polish Agnieszka Radwanska behind.



As for Kazakhstani athletes, Yulia Putintseva climbed up four lines in the ranking and holds the 26th position.



Yaroslava Shvedova lost one position and stands the 40th.



Zarina Diyas retains the 107th position, while Galina Voskoboeva stands the 290th and Kamila Kerimbayeva is the 317th.