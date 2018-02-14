  • kz
    PyeonChang biathlon: Women's individual race rescheduled due to bad weather

    15:12, 14 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Women's 15km Individual has been rescheduled for tomorrow due to bad weather in PyeongChang. The event will start February 15 at 4:15 pm (Astana time), SPORTINFORM reports.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Olga Poltoranina (4), Galina Vishnevskaya (28th), Alina Raikova (54), and Daria Klimina (83).

    Men's 20km race will start at 5:20 pm.

    Previously, the PyeongChang organizers postponed competitions in Alpine Skiing.

     

     

    Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
