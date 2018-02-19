PyeongChang 2018 Feb 19 Schedule: Kazakh speed skaters to compete in Men's 500m

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the tenth day of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang Kazakh speed skaters Roman Krech, Artyom Krikunov, and Stanislav Palkin will take part in the Men's 500m event.

The competitions are scheduled to begin 5 pm Astana time.

As previously reported, Team Kazakhstan with one bronze medal (Yulia Galysheva - women's moguls) is currently positioned on the 25th place in the overall medal standings at the games. Norway holds the first spot (9 gold, 9 silver, 8 bronze), while Germany is second (9,5,4), and the Netherlands - third (6,5,2).